Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Stewart Information Services worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

STC opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

