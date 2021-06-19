Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,827 shares of company stock worth $15,956,997. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

