Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $77.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

