Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 452.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,739 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

AFL opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

