Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $65,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.18 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

