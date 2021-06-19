Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

