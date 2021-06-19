Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,587 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $302,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.