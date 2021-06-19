Northern Trust Corp Has $363.51 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,166,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $363,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $107.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.37 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

