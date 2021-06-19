Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $323,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.