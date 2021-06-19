Northern Trust Corp Has $269.19 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,420,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555,175 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Duke Realty worth $269,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after acquiring an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.60 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

