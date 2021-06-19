PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.88 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. PAID Network has a market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00148738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00182827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.98 or 0.00869701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,392.36 or 1.00167039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

