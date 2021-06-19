ThoreCoin Price Hits $8,269.46 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8,269.46 or 0.22761014 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $716.85 million and $14,306.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00148738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00182827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.98 or 0.00869701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,392.36 or 1.00167039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002877 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

