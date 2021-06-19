Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3954 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRHLF shares. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

