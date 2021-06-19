Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TNSGF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Findev

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

