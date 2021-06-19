Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of TNSGF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Findev has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41.
About Findev
