QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Declares Dividend of $0.22

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

QIWI has increased its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.79 on Friday. QIWI has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

