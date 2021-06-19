DATA Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 4% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $475,698.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00741777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00083645 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

