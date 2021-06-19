Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.