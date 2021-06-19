Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,887,766 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,853,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $60,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,280,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 182.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

