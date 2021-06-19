WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 214,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.