Bp Plc Has $1.62 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,044 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,281,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE F opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

