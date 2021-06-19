Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-3.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.340-3.380 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

