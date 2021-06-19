24,172 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.