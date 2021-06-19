Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 216,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ABB’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

