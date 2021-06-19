Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

