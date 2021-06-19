Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS CPPSF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34. Cassiopea has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

