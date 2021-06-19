GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in May

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 998,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $91.20.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

