EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 654,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research firms have commented on EQBBF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $32.44 on Friday. EQT AB has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

