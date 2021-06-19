Vista Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,308.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

