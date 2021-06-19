Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 1,295 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 223.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 48.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

