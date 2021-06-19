Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 79,874 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

