Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of PTC worth $77,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $131.75 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

