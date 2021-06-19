Bank of Montreal Can Buys 245,652 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.67% of Chegg worth $85,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.00. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -153.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

