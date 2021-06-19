Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of DTE Energy worth $275,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,490 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

