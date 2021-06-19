Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,886 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Baidu worth $281,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. CLSA decreased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

