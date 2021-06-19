Northern Trust Corp Sells 49,212 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $299,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

