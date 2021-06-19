$111.26 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $111.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.48 million and the lowest is $109.96 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

