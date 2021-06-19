TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $10.52 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $403,902.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 131.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 153% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,959,306,718 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

