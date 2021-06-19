0xcert Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $852,022.20 and $23,736.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00739720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083667 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.