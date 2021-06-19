Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,360 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT opened at $265.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

