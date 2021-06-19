Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

