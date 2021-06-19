Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $27.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $27,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.55 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.