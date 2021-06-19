Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of CJT opened at C$177.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 830.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.67. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$150.58 and a 12-month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

CJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$245.77.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

