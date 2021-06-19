B2Gold Corp. (BTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

