Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,559 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

