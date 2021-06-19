Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.