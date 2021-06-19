William C. Mulligan Sells 2,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $19.90 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.