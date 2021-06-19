Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend by 391.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ RCII opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.