Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Amphenol has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

