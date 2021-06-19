Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.69 and a 52-week high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOU. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

