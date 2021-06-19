Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.95 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,324 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after acquiring an additional 123,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

